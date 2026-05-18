J.B. Bukauskas News: Puts lat injury behind him
Bukauskas (lat) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday.
Bukauskas has made a full recovery after undergoing surgery on his right lat in February of 2025. He made his first appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two over one inning of relief work.
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