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J.B. Bukauskas News: Puts lat injury behind him

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bukauskas (lat) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday.

Bukauskas has made a full recovery after undergoing surgery on his right lat in February of 2025. He made his first appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two over one inning of relief work.

J.B. Bukauskas
Milwaukee Brewers
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