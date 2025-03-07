J.C. Escarra News: Belts Grapefruit League long ball

Escarra went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three total RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League loss to Minnesota.

Escarra drove in three of New York's four runs in the contest, notching a two-run single in the seventh inning and a solo shot to right-center field in the ninth. The 29-year-old made noise at the Triple-A level last season with a .930 OPS, eight home runs and 34 RBI over 52 games, and he's competing for a job as the big-league Yankees' backup catcher for the coming campaign. Escarra has showed well this spring with a .294/.333/.471 slash line, four RBI and just three strikeouts over 18 plate appearances. His path to a roster spot could be helped by the fact that he is on the 40-man roster, unlike Alex Jackson, who is also in the running for New York's backup catcher role.