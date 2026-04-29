J.C. Escarra News: Filling in for resting Wells
Escarra will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Escarra will pick up his eighth start of the season Wednesday while Austin Wells receives a routine breather for a day game after a night game. So long as Wells maintains health, Escarra will likely be in line for little more than one or two starts per week as the Yankees' No. 2 catcher.
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