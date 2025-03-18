J.C. Escarra News: In line to serve as backup catcher
Escarra has a "stranglehold" on the Yankees' backup catcher job behind starter Austin Wells, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Escarra has crushed the ball this spring, sporting a 1.032 OPS with three home runs in 14 Grapefruit League contests. The 29-year-old is on the 40-man roster but will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game. Ben Rice will also be on the Opening Day roster and is capable of catching, but he's likely to focus mostly on designated hitter duties.
