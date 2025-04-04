J.C. Escarra News: Notches first big-league hit

Escarra went 1-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus Arizona.

With Austin Wells getting a game off behind the plate, Escarra made his first start of the campaign. The 29-year-old enjoyed a personal milestone in the seventh inning when he hit a double to right field for his first hit as a major-leaguer. Escarra is a feel-good story -- he made the Yankees' Opening Day roster this year after being out of affiliated ball in 2022 and 2023 -- but his fantasy viability is limited due to his role as a backup to Wells, though Escarra does have the ability to play at both corner-infield and corner-outfield spots if needed.