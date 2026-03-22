J.C. Escarra News: Slated for No. 2 catcher role
Escarra is expected to serve as New York's backup catcher behind Austin Wells this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Escarra got his first taste of big-league action last season and posted a .202/.296/.33 slash line with two homers, 11 RBI, one stolen base and an 11:14 BB:K over 98 plate appearances. Both he and Wells bat left-handed, so Escarra's opportunities to play will likely come exclusively when Wells needs a rest day. Ben Rice, who's slated to be the team's primary first baseman, also has experience behind the plate and saw action at that position in 36 contests last year, though it's unclear how often (if at all) the Yankees will use him as a catcher this year.
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