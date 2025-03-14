Fantasy Baseball
J.C. Escarra headshot

J.C. Escarra News: Swinging hot stick in spring play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Escarra went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League win against the Phillies.

Escarra went deep in the seventh inning, blasting a 386-foot homer to right field. The 30-year-old has stood out this spring, slashing .355/.394/.645 with three homers, seven RBI and only six strikeouts over 33 plate appearances. Escarra thrived with a .930 OPS over 201 plate appearances at Triple-A last season, and he's competing for an Opening Day roster spot as New York's backup catcher behind Austin Wells.

J.C. Escarra
New York Yankees
