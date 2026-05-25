J.C. Escarra headshot

J.C. Escarra News: Three singles in win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Escarra went 3-for-4 with three singles in Monday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Escarra made just his eighth start of the month behind the dish and snapped an 0-for-13 skid at the plate with the three-hit day. He raised his average from .157 to .200 with the three singles, as Escarra now owns a .541 OPS with seven RBI across 60 plate appearances in 2026.

J.C. Escarra
New York Yankees
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