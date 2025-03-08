J.D. Davis News: Goes deep in spring game

Davis went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Saturday in a Cactus League win over Milwaukee.

Davis plated the final two runs of the game with a blast to center field in the seventh inning. It was the first long ball of the spring for the veteran infielder, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee. Davis has struggled with a .182/.217/.364 slash line so far this spring, though he has a chance of making the Opening Day roster due in part to injuries to Anthony Rendon (hip), Zach Neto (shoulder) and Luis Rengifo (hamstring).