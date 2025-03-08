J.D. Davis News: Goes deep in spring game
Davis went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run Saturday in a Cactus League win over Milwaukee.
Davis plated the final two runs of the game with a blast to center field in the seventh inning. It was the first long ball of the spring for the veteran infielder, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee. Davis has struggled with a .182/.217/.364 slash line so far this spring, though he has a chance of making the Opening Day roster due in part to injuries to Anthony Rendon (hip), Zach Neto (shoulder) and Luis Rengifo (hamstring).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now