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J.D. Davis News: Signs in Mexican League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Davis signed a contract with the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Davis went just 1-for-9 while appearing in five games for the Angels last year, though he slashed .294/.371/.524 with 10 homers, 38 RBI and 36 runs scored across 213 plate appearances with the club's Triple-A affiliate. After failing to sign a contract during the offseason, the 32-year-old will now take his talents to Mexico, where a strong season could recapture the attention of major-league organizations.

J.D. Davis
 Free Agent
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