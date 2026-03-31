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J.D. Martinez News: Takes front office job with Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 11:51am

The Mets hired Martinez as a special adviser to baseball operations, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Martinez hasn't played since 2024 but hadn't formally announced his retirement. It looks like his playing days are over as a result. He was an All-Star as recently as 2023, when he hit 33 homers with 103 RBI in 113 regular-season games for the Dodgers.

J.D. Martinez
 Free Agent
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