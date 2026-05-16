Jedixson Paez Injury: Dealing with hip soreness

Paez will not pitch for Double-A Portland on Saturday due to right hip soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear when Paez sustained the injury, but the Red Sox should have an update on a recovery timeline for the 22-year-old pitching prospect once he undergoes more tests on his right hip. He was roughed up in his last outing in Double-A this past Sunday, when he allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two across three innings.