Jedixson Paez Injury: Dealing with hip soreness
Paez will not pitch for Double-A Portland on Saturday due to right hip soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
It's unclear when Paez sustained the injury, but the Red Sox should have an update on a recovery timeline for the 22-year-old pitching prospect once he undergoes more tests on his right hip. He was roughed up in his last outing in Double-A this past Sunday, when he allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two across three innings.
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