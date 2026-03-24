Jedixson Paez News: Claims roster spot

Paez will be included on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Paez joined the White Sox via the Rule 5 Draft, and although he posted a 6.35 ERA in the Cactus League and has never pitched an inning above High-A, he will break camp with the big club. The 22-year-old right-hander has worked primarily as a starter in the minors but will most likely take on a long-relief role with the South Siders. He will need to remain on the active roster all season or else be offered back to the Red Sox.