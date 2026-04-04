Jedixson Paez News: Returned to Red Sox

Paez cleared waivers Saturday and was returned to the Red Sox, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The White Sox selected Paez during the Rule 5 Draft over the winter, but after making the Opening Day roster, he was designated for assignment by the club after giving up six earned runs on four hits and three walks in just three innings over three appearances. The 22-year-old had never pitched an inning above the High-A level before debuting for Chicago, but now that he's being returned to his original organization, the Red Sox will have him report to Double-A Portland, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.