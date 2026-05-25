Jedixson Paez News: Tosses three scoreless frames

Paez (hip) struck out four across three scoreless innings during Saturday's game against Double-A Reading.

Paez received some time to recover after experiencing soreness in his right hip, but he was cleared to toe the rubber Saturday and looked sharp. He owns a 4.22 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with a 10:1 K:BB across 10.2 innings so far this season while pitching for Double-A Portland.