Jeferson Morales News: Torrid spring continues

Morales went 1-for-3 in Saturday's spring training win over Atlanta and is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a home run this spring.

Morales has made a strong impression this spring but is a long shot to win a roster spot. However, his performance and versatility could make him a candidate for an early season callup if the Twins need a utility player. Morales started Sunday's game in left field but has also played second base and is also a catcher. He hit .290 with a .819 OPS and 10 home runs in 106 games last season between Double-A and Triple-A. He's not a top prospect since he'll turn 26 this season, but he could be a late bloomer who eventually finds his way to a productive major league bench role.