Jeferson Quero Injury: Cut from big-league camp

The Brewers optioned Quero (shoulder) to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said before the start of camp that he expected Quero to play in Cactus League games this spring, but the young catcher didn't see any action before getting cut. Quero missed virtually all of the 2024 season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but Murphy said Monday that he anticipates that the 22-year-old will be ready to serve as a designated hitter when Nashville's season begins March 28, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.