Jeferson Quero headshot

Jeferson Quero Injury: Expected to play this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that he expects Quero (shoulder) to be playing in Cactus League games at some point this spring, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quero had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder last April but estimated Wednesday that he's at "75 to 80 percent" physically. The catching prospect was limited to just one game with Triple-A Nashville before getting injured and is headed back to Nashville to begin the 2025 campaign.

Jeferson Quero
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
