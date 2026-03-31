Jeferson Quero headshot

Jeferson Quero News: Optioned back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

The Brewers optioned Quero to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

He's being sent out to make room on the active roster for Luis Matos, who was acquired via trade. Quero received two plate appearances during his brief first stint in the majors, drawing a walk and grounding out.

Jeferson Quero
Milwaukee Brewers
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