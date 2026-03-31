Jeferson Quero News: Optioned back to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned Quero to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
He's being sent out to make room on the active roster for Luis Matos, who was acquired via trade. Quero received two plate appearances during his brief first stint in the majors, drawing a walk and grounding out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeferson Quero See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Stacking Up After One WeekYesterday
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues26 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers40 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues138 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeferson Quero See More