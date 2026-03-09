Jeferson Quero News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Brewers optioned Quero to minor-league camp Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quero went 2-for-16 at the dish this spring for the Brewers. With William Contreras and Gary Sanchez slated to handle the top two catching spots with the big club, Quero was always destined to begin the year back at Triple-A Nashville. The defensively-gifted Quero could get an opportunity with the big club is Contreras is injured.