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Jeff Criswell Injury: In midst of rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Criswell (elbow) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment with High-A Spokane on Sunday, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Criswell missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery March 14, 2025, but the right-hander appears to be nearing the finish line in his long recovery process. Because the Rockies placed him on the 60-day injured list prior to Opening Day, Criswell won't be eligible for activation until late May, so he'll likely use most of his 30-day rehab window in the minors to knock off rust. Expect Criswell to eventually move his assignment to Double-A Hartford and/or Triple-A Albuquerque.

Jeff Criswell
Colorado Rockies
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