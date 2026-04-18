Jeff Criswell Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Criswell (elbow) will face live hitters over the weekend and begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter, MLB.com reports.
Criswell is recovering from Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2025 season. Assuming the final steps in his recovery go as planned, Criswell is expected to be activated in late April or early May.
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