Jeff Criswell Injury: Returns to 60-day IL

The Rockies placed Criswell (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Criswell sat out the entire 2025 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, and he'll now officially remain sidelined for the first few months of the 2026 season while he finishes up his rehab. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Jose Quintana, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockies on Tuesday.