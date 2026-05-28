Jeff Criswell News: Back from IL, staying in minors
The Rockies reinstated Criswell (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Criswell has spent the entire season on the injured list while finishing up his recovery from a Tommy John procedure he underwent in March 2025. He's already made a handful of appearances in the minors while on a rehab assignment but has struggled to the tune of a 5.91 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 10.2 innings split between three affiliates. The Rockies will keep him in the minors for now, but now that he's back on the organization's 40-man roster, he's a likely candidate to return to the majors at some point once Colorado needs a fresh bullpen arm.
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