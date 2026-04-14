Jeff Hoffman headshot

Jeff Hoffman News: Blows another save chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 8:56pm

Hoffman blew his save opportunity during the Blue Jays' 9-7 extra-inning win over the Brewers on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

The Blue Jays' bats rallied with three runs at the top of the ninth inning, prompting manager John Schneider to bring out Hoffman to protect a 6-4 lead. However, Hoffman lacked command during Tuesday's outing, recording just 14 strikes on 32 pitches (43.8 percent), and the two runs he yielded tied things up at 6-6. He was pulled after walking Garrett Mitchell to load the bases, but luckily for Hoffman, he did not take the loss after Louis Varland struck out Joey Ortiz in three pitches. Hoffman has struck out 18 batters across 8.1 innings this season but has blown three of five save opportunities, and his grip on Toronto's closer job might be loosening. If he can't turn things around, then Schneider may turn closing duties over to candidates like Varland, Tyler Rogers and, when he returns from the 15-day injured list, Yimi Garcia (elbow).

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Hoffman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Hoffman See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago