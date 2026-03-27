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Jeff Hoffman News: Blows Opening Day save chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Hoffman (1-0) blew the save but came away with the win in Friday's game against the Athletics. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out four across one inning.

Hoffamn was deployed in the ninth inning to preserve the Blue Jays' 2-1 lead. He struck out the first batter he faced before yielding a solo home run to Shea Langeliers. Hoffman struck out each of the next three batters faced (one reached base on a wild pitch), and he ended up coming away with the win after Andres Gimenez drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame. It wasn't the start to the season that Hoffman was hoping for, given that he blew the save opportunity in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers in November. He's still considered the Blue Jays' top closer, but guys like Yimi Garcia (elbow) and Louis Varland could get their fair share of save opportunities if Hoffman shows signs of struggle this season.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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