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Jeff Hoffman News: Blows save, takes loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 2:36pm

Hoffman (1-1) blew a save and took the extra-inning loss against the White Sox on Friday, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and no walks with one strikeout while recording two outs in the 10th inning.

Hoffman entered the 10th inning with a 4-3 lead and recorded two outs before things unraveled. Tyler Heineman, who came in at catcher mid-inning to replace Alejandro Kirk (thumb), made an errant throw on a bunt single by Derek Hill that allowed the tying run to score. Hill then came around to score on a walkoff single by Tristan Peters. While Hoffman has allowed only one earned run and posted an 11:0 K:BB through his first five appearances this year, he's converted just one of three save chances after a tumultuous 2025 that ended with a blown save in Game 7 of the World Series.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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