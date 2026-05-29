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Jeff Hoffman News: Earns another win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Hoffman (4-3) earned the win Thursday against the Orioles after tossing a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Hoffman allowed a two-out single to Jackson Holliday, who later reached second on a stolen base, but he ended the threat by striking out Blaze Alexander. Hoffman has two wins, two saves and a hold over his last five appearances, not allowing a single run and posting a 9:0 K:BB across five innings over that stretch. Hoffman is on a run of six consecutive scoreless outings and owns a 2.84 ERA across 12.2 innings (13 appearances) since the beginning of the month. That's a step in the right direction compared to the 6.39 ERA he posted between March and April.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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