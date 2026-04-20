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Jeff Hoffman News: Fans three in third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Hoffman notched a save against the Angels on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters over a scoreless inning of work.

Hoffman entered with a three-run lead in the ninth inning and gave up a single to the first batter he faced. However, the right-hander proceeded to strike out the following three hitters to close out the contest. This was a much-needed performance for Hoffman after he picked up a loss and a blown save while yielding six runs over 1.2 innings across his previous two appearances. Manager John Schneider has expressed confidence in Hoffman as the team's closer, and at least for Monday, that confidence appeared justified.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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