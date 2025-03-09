Fantasy Baseball
Jeff Hoffman headshot

Jeff Hoffman News: Getting locked in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Hoffman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Saturday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

Signed in the offseason to be the Blue Jays' new closer, Hoffman has looked the part so far in camp, posting a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless frames, and Jace Jung's single on Saturday was the first baserunner the right-hander had allowed. Hoffman recorded a career-high 10 saves last season for the Phillies, but he should smash that mark in 2025.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
