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Jeff Hoffman News: Manager noncommittal on closer role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider did not commit to Hoffman as his closer when asked Wednesday if he would consider using other relievers in the ninth inning, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Schneider said he's "not ready to make a firm comment" on the closer role, noting that he wants to have a discussion with Hoffman before announcing a decision. Hoffman was pulled from a save chance Tuesday versus the Angels with the bases loaded and one run already in. He was relieved by Louis Varland, who closed things out by inducing a game-ending double-play ball on the one and only pitch he threw. Hoffman has struck out 24 in 10.2 innings this season, but he's walked six, blown three saves and posted a 7.59 ERA and 2.06 WHIP. If Schneider does opt for a change at closer, Varland should be next in line.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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