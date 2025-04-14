Jeff Hoffman News: Nabs win in extras

Hoffman (2-0) picked up the win in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Orioles, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings and striking out four.

The Toronto closer entered a 6-6 tie in the ninth inning, and stuck around for the 10th after the Blue Jays pushed across a run in the top of the final frame. Hoffman tossed 24 pitches (18 strikes) in the appearance, which could make him unavailable Monday should the team have a late lead to protect against Atlanta. Through his first 9.1 innings with the Jays, Hoffman has a 0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and dominant 13:1 K:BB while converting all three of his save chances.