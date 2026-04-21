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Jeff Hoffman News: Nearly blows game for Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Hoffman hit two batters and allowed one run on two hits while striking out a batter during the Blue Jays' 4-2 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Hoffman got the call to protect the Blue Jays' 4-1 lead in the ninth. He started the inning strongly by striking out Zach Neto, but Hoffman's night quickly turned for the worse. The latter yielded a single to Mike Trout before hitting the next two batters he faced. Blue Jays manager John Schneider saw enough after Hoffman gave up an RBI single to Yoan Moncada, with Schneider turning to Louis Varland to close things out, who did so successfully with just one pitch that resulted in a double play. Hoffman wasn't credited with the blown save, but the fact he was pulled from a high-leverage situation is not a good sign for his job security as Toronto's closer. He sits at a 7.59 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB across 10.2 innings.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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