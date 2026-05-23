Jeff Hoffman News: Records save Saturday

Hoffman notched a save against the Pirates on Saturday, striking out all three batters he faced in a scoreless inning.

Hoffman entered in the ninth inning with Toronto holding a three-run lead and dominated with three punchouts, throwing nine of 13 pitches for strikes. The save was Hoffman's second in the past three days after he lost his hold on the closer role in late April. Louis Varland has since taken up that mantle and has thrived, but he was presumably unavailable Saturday after tossing two frames en route to a save Friday. With that in mind, Hoffman probably isn't a reliable target for saves moving forward, though he's pitched relatively well in May, giving up four earned runs while recording a 13:1 K:BB over 10.1 innings spanning 11 appearances.