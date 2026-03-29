Jeff Hoffman News: Secures first save
Hoffman earned the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Hoffman was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes to slam the door. It was a nice rebound after the 33-year-old blew his first save chance Friday, and he's racked up six punchouts through two appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Hoffman See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: My 2026 “Home” League Pitching Staff5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings9 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review11 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30016 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Relief Pitchers23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Hoffman See More