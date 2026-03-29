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Jeff Hoffman News: Secures first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Hoffman earned the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes to slam the door. It was a nice rebound after the 33-year-old blew his first save chance Friday, and he's racked up six punchouts through two appearances this season.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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