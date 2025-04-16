Fantasy Baseball
Jeff Hoffman headshot

Jeff Hoffman News: Secures fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Hoffman gave up one run on one hit while striking out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-1 win over Atlanta.

The Toronto closer served up a solo shot to Drake Baldwin to ruin a combined shutout bid, but otherwise Hoffman was in control once again. The right-hander is 4-for-4 in save chances to begin his first season as the unquestioned top option in a big-league bullpen, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB through 10.1 innings.

