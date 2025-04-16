Jeff Hoffman News: Secures fourth save

Hoffman gave up one run on one hit while striking out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-1 win over Atlanta.

The Toronto closer served up a solo shot to Drake Baldwin to ruin a combined shutout bid, but otherwise Hoffman was in control once again. The right-hander is 4-for-4 in save chances to begin his first season as the unquestioned top option in a big-league bullpen, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB through 10.1 innings.