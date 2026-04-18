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Jeff Hoffman News: Serves up grand slam in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 8:17pm

Hoffman (1-2) took the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk in the eighth inning. He struck out two.

Summoned to keep the game tied at 2-2 in the eighth frame, Hoffman proceeded to allow three consecutive baserunners and a subsequent grand slam to Corbin Carroll before recording the next three outs. The right-hander's grip on Toronto's closer role continues to loosen, as he's produced a 7.71 ERA and 2.04 WHIP and converted just two of his five save opportunities through 9.1 innings. Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland appear to be the next men up in the bullpen should the Blue Jays consider other alternatives, though manager John Schneider stated that Hoffman remains the team's closer following the game, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
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