Jeff Hoffman headshot

Jeff Hoffman News: Steps up for fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Hoffman secured the save Thursday against the Yankees, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

Closer Louis Varland worked each of the past two days for the Blue Jays, opening the door for Hoffman to claim his first save opportunity since April 20. The 33-year-old right-hander should remain a stable source of holds in fantasy leagues that count them, but Varland has allowed only a pair of earned runs across 25.2 innings this year and has pulled away as Toronto's preferred closer. Through 22 frames, Hoffman has converted just four of his seven save chances to go with a 5.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 37:8 K:BB.

Jeff Hoffman
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Hoffman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff Hoffman See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
17 days ago