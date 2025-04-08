Fantasy Baseball
Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil Injury: On cusp of rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that McNeil (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment later this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old has been ramping up his rehab program and is nearly ready to see game action. McNeil suffered the low-grade oblique strain in mid-March and could make his season debut for the Mets within the next couple weeks.

