Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil Injury: Still aiming for April return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 7:42am

McNeil (oblique) is traveling to Florida to ramp up his rehab program and still hopes to be activated before the end of April, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil had been rehabbing in New York, but he's headed to warmer temperatures as he accelerates his program. The Mets haven't provided word yet regarding when he might be ready for a rehab assignment, but it shouldn't be long. McNeil will take over as the Mets' primary second baseman once he's cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.

