Parcell said that McNeil already has good range of motion and is expected to participate fully in spring training. Thoracic outlet surgery is a much more serious operation for pitchers, but Parcell did note that the issue caused McNeil discomfort with his swing late in the season. McNeil had a .514 OPS in September after posting an OPS no lower than .742 in any other month. The 33-year-old is tentatively projected to open the 2026 season as the Mets' second baseman, though he offers the versatility to play other positions, if needed.