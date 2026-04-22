Jeff McNeil News: Blasts first homer Tuesday
McNeil went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.
McNeil connected on his first homer of 2026, sending a Luis Castillo changeup over the right-field fence for a solo shot in the fourth inning. The second baseman isn't known for his power and hasn't provided much in that department, but he has been solid to start his first season with the Athletics, slashing .278/.361/.389 with a homer, five doubles, five RBI and seven runs across 23 contests.
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