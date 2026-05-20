Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil News: Blasts game-tying homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

McNeil went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels.

McNeil helped the Athletics complete their rally with a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning off Kirby Yates. This was just the second long ball of the year for McNeil, who has often been more contact-over-power as a hitter. He's gone 7-for-27 (.259) over his last eight contests, and on the year, he's batting .279 with a .726 OPS, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base and nine doubles across 46 contests. He continues to handle a starting role at second base.

Jeff McNeil
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago