Jeff McNeil News: Blasts game-tying homer
McNeil went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels.
McNeil helped the Athletics complete their rally with a game-tying solo shot in the ninth inning off Kirby Yates. This was just the second long ball of the year for McNeil, who has often been more contact-over-power as a hitter. He's gone 7-for-27 (.259) over his last eight contests, and on the year, he's batting .279 with a .726 OPS, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base and nine doubles across 46 contests. He continues to handle a starting role at second base.
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