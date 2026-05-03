Jeff McNeil News: Drives in two runs Saturday
McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Saturday's 14-6 loss against the Guardians.
McNeil recorded his second two-hit game in as many days, driving in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth frame. The veteran has been swinging a hot bat of late, slashing .387/.412/.548 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and three runs across his past 10 games. On the year, McNeil is slashing .306/.375/.408 with a homer, seven doubles, nine RBI, nine runs and a stolen base across 32 contests.
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