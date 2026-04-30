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Jeff McNeil News: Getting day off versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 9:12am

McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

With lefty Noah Cameron on the mound for the Royals, McNeil will take a seat, as Zack Gelof makes the start at second base and bats eighth. McNeil has gone just 3-for-15 against left-handed pitching this season but is slashing .307/.361/.413 against righties.

Jeff McNeil
Sacramento Athletics
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