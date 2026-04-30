Jeff McNeil News: Getting day off versus lefty
McNeil is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
With lefty Noah Cameron on the mound for the Royals, McNeil will take a seat, as Zack Gelof makes the start at second base and bats eighth. McNeil has gone just 3-for-15 against left-handed pitching this season but is slashing .307/.361/.413 against righties.
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