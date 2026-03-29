Jeff McNeil News: Heading to bench vs. lefty
McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
McNeil went 1-for-7 with a walk, a stolen base and a run while starting the first two games of the season, but he'll hit the bench Sunday with Toronto sending out lefty Eric Lauer. Darell Hernaiz will instead start at the keystone in the series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series5 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review11 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers17 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West23 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More