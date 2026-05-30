Jeff McNeil News: Out of Saturday's lineup
McNeil is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.
The Yankees are sending southpaw Ryan Weathers to the mound, so the left-hitting McNeil -- who has gone 1-for-19 over his last six games -- will open Saturday's game on the bench. Alika Williams will start at second base and bat ninth.
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