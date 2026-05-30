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Jeff McNeil News: Out of Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

McNeil is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.

The Yankees are sending southpaw Ryan Weathers to the mound, so the left-hitting McNeil -- who has gone 1-for-19 over his last six games -- will open Saturday's game on the bench. Alika Williams will start at second base and bat ninth.

Jeff McNeil
Sacramento Athletics
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