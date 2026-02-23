Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil News: Reaches base twice in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

McNeil (shoulder) started at second base and went 1-for-1 with a walk in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.

McNeil suited up for the first time as a member of the Athletics and reached base in both plate appearances, though he also committed a fielding error before being lifted Sunday. The veteran underwent thoracic outlet surgery shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season, so his early participation in spring is an encouraging sign. The 33-year-old hit .243/.335/.411 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 54 RBI across 122 regular-season games with the Mets last year and will look to produce for his new club in 2026, likely entrenched at second base to open the campaign.

