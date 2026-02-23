Jeff McNeil News: Reaches base twice in spring debut
McNeil (shoulder) started at second base and went 1-for-1 with a walk in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Guardians.
McNeil suited up for the first time as a member of the Athletics and reached base in both plate appearances, though he also committed a fielding error before being lifted Sunday. The veteran underwent thoracic outlet surgery shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 season, so his early participation in spring is an encouraging sign. The 33-year-old hit .243/.335/.411 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 54 RBI across 122 regular-season games with the Mets last year and will look to produce for his new club in 2026, likely entrenched at second base to open the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters7 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions27 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker76 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate110 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts130 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeff McNeil See More