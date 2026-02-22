Jeff McNeil News: Ready for spring debut
McNeil (shoulder) will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
McNeil will don an Athletics uniform for the first time after coming over from the Mets in a December trade. He underwent thoracic outlet surgery shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, with his agent later saying that the issue caused McNeil discomfort when he swung the bat late in the campaign. Entering his age-34 season, McNeil figures to benefit from the park upgrade moving from Queens to Sacramento.
