Jeff McNeil News: Resting against lefty

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

McNeil and fellow left-handed hitters Lawrence Butler and Carlos Cortes will hit the bench for the series finale while southpaw Noah Schultz takes the hill for the White Sox. Andy Ibanez will fill in at second base in place of McNeil, who had started in each of the last nine games while slashing .273/.342/.394 with four doubles, two RBI and two runs.